Mother of five who 'disappeared without a trace' is being investigated as 'potential murder' victim

The disappearance of a British mother of five who was last seen on Oct. 9 is being investigated as a potential murder, police said.

Sarah Wellgreen, 46, was last spotted in New Ash Green, where she resides, Sky News reported. Her vehicle was at her home and there have been no recent transactions on her credit or bank cards, Kent police said. She has also not spoken to her family since she vanished.

A man in his 30s was arrested on Oct. 16 but he was released on bail “pending further inquiries” until Nov. 16.

"It is entirely out of character for her to go missing and, having conducted extensive inquiries and searches, this case is now being treated as a potential murder,” Detective Superintendent Paul Fotheringham said.

Fotheringham said Wellgreen “disappeared without a trace” and the only item that appeared missing from her home was a black iPhone.

Fotheringham said they had “experts with specialist technology and forensic scientists” to help in the search for Wellgreen.

Some 200 people volunteered to help police search for Wellgreen over the weekend. Police have described Wellgreen as white, 5’7” tall with green eyes and brown hair. Police have asked for the public’s help in finding Wellgreen, including dashcam or CCTV footage near where she vanished.