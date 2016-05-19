Montenegro lawmakers approve government reshuffle

Montenegrin lawmakers have approved a government reshuffle to include opposition ministers as part of efforts to reduce political tensions as the tiny Balkan nation prepares to join NATO and faces general elections later this year.

Parliament early on Thursday overwhelmingly supported the new Cabinet that now has four ministers and a vice-premier from opposition ranks, including the ministries of interior, finance, labor and agriculture.

Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic agreed to the changes after a key coalition partner withdrew support earlier this year. Djukanovic's opponents have said they want to make sure that upcoming general elections are free and fair. Some opposition groups have stayed out of the deal.

Djukanovic has been in power for more than two decades. Opposition activists have organized street protests accusing him of crime and corruption.