Missing porcupine that disappeared from German zoo finds its way back home

German police said it was not possible for porcupines to have escaped on their own

Associated Press
Police said Tuesday that one of two porcupines that went missing from a zoo in central Germany over the weekend has somehow found its way back home.

State police in Saxony-Anhalt had called Sunday for the public to keep an eye out for the two Indian crested porcupines, called Pinky and Brain, after they were apparently stolen from an animal park in the town of Thale.

German news agency dpa quoted police as saying the exact circumstances of their disappearance were still being investigated, but there was no way the porcupines could have escaped on their own.

One of the porcupines that went missing over the weekend has returned to the zoo, the other is still missing.

Police also expressed hope that Pinky might be found soon, after a hiker reported seeing the animal about 6 miles from the zoo.

The porcupines are named after the characters in a popular cartoon series in which two lab mice try to take over the world, with little success.