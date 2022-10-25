Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reptiles
Published

Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python

A search party located the python and found the missing woman inside after dissecting the reptile

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 54-year-old Indonesian grandmother who went missing last Friday while collecting rubber on a plantation near her home in Jambi was eventually found in the stomach of a 22-foot python after a two-day search. 

Family members of the woman, identified as Jahrah, called emergency services on Friday evening and started searching through nearby wooded areas, according to ViralPress. 

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES ARE GRAPHIC. 

Members of a local search party located the 22-foot python nearly 48 hours after the woman disappeared. 

Members of a local search party located the 22-foot python nearly 48 hours after the woman disappeared.  (ViralPress)

Members of the search party dissected the python and found the missing grandmother inside the reptile's stomach. 

Members of the search party dissected the python and found the missing grandmother inside the reptile's stomach.  (ViralPress)

WYOMING COLLEGE WRESTLERS INJURED DURING BEAR ATTACK, LEFT ‘BLOOD-SOAKED,’ COACH SAYS

On Sunday morning, a search party found the reticulated python with a large bulge in its stomach. 

"Residents killed the snake and dissected its stomach contents. Everyone was astonished. It turned out that the woman we were looking for was in the snake's stomach," Anto, the head of the local village where the woman lived, told ViralPress. 

People who had been searching for the missing grandmother were shocked to find that the python ate the woman. 

People who had been searching for the missing grandmother were shocked to find that the python ate the woman.  (ViralPress)

Pictures and video show concerned members of the search party slicing into the massive reptile's stomach to try to retrieve the woman's remains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

No one witnessed the woman being eaten. It had been nearly 48 hours since she disappeared. 

Reticulated pythons are the biggest snakes in the world, with some growing as long as 28 feet and weighing up to 320 pounds, according to a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest