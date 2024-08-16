Minority groups in Bangladesh detail violence, mistreatment following government's collapse: 'scapegoats'

Members of minority groups in Bangladesh spoke to Fox News Digital about the violence and mistreatment they have faced following the government's collapse earlier this month, all using false names for fear of reprisal.

Violence, even murder and the burning down of minority-owned businesses, places of worship and residences have been a major problem since the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown following violent protests. Bangladesh is 90% Muslim, with some Christians but mostly Hindus and Buddhists making up the rest of the population.

Sathya, a Hindu from Chittagong, told Fox News Digital that the Hasina government "wasn't the best" towards the Hindu minority, pointing out cases of land-grabbing of Hindu homes and temples under her governance, but suggested that they faced better treatment than under other governments - "the lesser evil," but only when "we are out of options."

"Hindus have always been the ‘scapegoats’ and were blamed whenever there was an economic crisis or other political issue that we had no control over," Sathya said. Indian outlet the Deccan Herald reported that 278 Hindu-owned locations have been ransacked since Hasina fled the country.

He claimed that if a Hindu home sat empty, squatters would intrude and start building, and the government and legal system would do little to help protect Hindu land rights. Mobs would walk in and take whatever they wanted, such as furniture, cash and food.

Even within the Muslim community, the Ahmadiya sect has faced persecution from the Sunni majority who call them "heretics," Ali, told Fox News Digital. "Our group has also been increasingly targeted just like the Hindus and other religious minorities."

A Bangladeshi citizen who now lives in the U.S., says that when he looks at his homeland, he sees "no law and order" and that "Hindus have to stay vigilant, especially at night, worried that our homes will be raided and looted."

"The government seems to not care about minorities," he said while withholding his name. "A hotline was provided for Hindus to call if they are targeted, but nobody answers the phone number provided."

"Even though the region in general is a Buddhist minority today, Buddhism originated not far from here in nearby Nepal and has had a very long history here and is one of the major world religions. We wonder why the rest of the world stays silent when we are in such a crisis,' Rajarshi, told Fox News Digital.

He felt that the latest violence portrays that any group that is not Sunni is not safe. "What’s the use of all of us having fought for independence from Pakistan if we are told we have no place in this country now?"

While Christians make up a tiny minority of the country's population, Fox News Digital recently reported that the organization Open Doors, which tracks discrimination of Christians worldwide, ranked Bangladesh as having "very high" persecution levels, claiming that "converts to Christianity face the most severe restrictions, discrimination and attacks."

"Religious beliefs are tied to the identity of the community, so turning from the locally dominant faith to following Jesus can result in accusations of betrayal," the group wrote on its website. "Bangladeshi converts often gather in small house churches due to the risk of attack."

Earlier this week Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform X that he had spoken with the country's interim leader Professor Muhammad Yunus, and the duo had "exchanged views on the prevailing situation."

"Reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh," Modi wrote. "He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

The Washington Post reported that Modi’s government had pressured the United States to ease up on criticism of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the Biden administration complied – even putting plans for further sanctions against the Bangladeshi government on hold.

The U.S. State Department told Fox News Digital that "Our sustained engagement on democracy and human rights in Bangladesh and around the world speaks for itself," and added that "We do not comment on our private diplomatic communications."

Bangladesh re-elected Hasina’s Awami League party in January, extending its rule, which had started in 2008, prompting student protests at universities that ultimately spilled out into nationwide demonstrations against the party’s rule.

Both the party and its leader have faced accusations of "iron-fisted" and authoritarian rule, with many claiming the 2014 and 2018 elections as "shams" since the opposition either boycotted or were reduced to a "hopeless minority," according to the New Yorker.

Shrinking employment and high inflation marred the Awami League’s last term, and the economic stress proved too much for many, especially a new policy that implemented a quota for civil service work – thereby withholding coveted jobs in what the protesters claimed was a kleptocratic move.

Ultimately, Hasina resigned and fled to India, taking many by surprise but allowing the protesters to have the change they wanted, which included putting humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus in place as the chief adviser to the interim government ahead of fresh elections in November.

Student protesters plan to create a new party to contest the elections and end the two-party monopoly that has burdened the country for almost two decades, Reuters reported. The student groups at the center of the protest want to talk with citizens across the country before deciding on their platform and will finalize their decision in a month.

"We don't have any other plan that could break the binary without forming a party," Tamid Chowdhury, one of the student coordinators at the center of the push to oust Hasina, told reporters.

Another student said that the "spirit of the movement was to create a new Bangladesh, one where no fascist or autocrat can return."

"To ensure that, we need structural reforms, which will definitely take some time," Nahid Islam, a protester who took up a role in Yunus’s temporary cabinet, explained.

