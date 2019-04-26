Expand / Collapse search
Migrant arrivals plunge in Spain after deals with Morocco

Associated Press
    FILE - In this June 28, 2018 photo, Guardia Civil officers stand guard as migrants stay at a makeshift emergency center for migrants at Barbate's municipal sports center, in the south of Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar. Spain appears to have stemmed a surge in illegal migration that made it the main Mediterranean entry point for migrants seeking ways into Europe by increasing Morocco's involvement in border control. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

    FILE - In this June. 28, 2018 file photo, a Guardia Civil officer stands next to Moroccan migrants after they arrived on the beach sailing on a rubber dinghy near Tarifa, in the south of Spain. Spain appears to have stemmed a surge in illegal migration that made it the main Mediterranean entry point for migrants seeking ways into Europe by increasing Morocco's involvement in border control. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

BARCELONA, Spain – Spain appears to have stemmed a surge in illegal migration that made it Europe's main entry point for sea arrivals, after boosting joint efforts with neighboring Morocco to clamp down on the flow.

The country, which holds a national election Sunday, saw nearly 60,000 people reach its shores irregularly in 2018, most from Morocco and West Africa. But sea arrivals have plummeted since February.

While the migrant flow often fluctuates due to weather and other factors, an internal European Union report obtained by The Associated Press suggests intensified efforts to stop the migrants before they're able to reach European waters are paying off.

The report doesn't specify what Morocco did to hold back migrants or what it got in return other than "explicit recognition and support" from the Spanish government and the EU's executive Commission in Brussels.