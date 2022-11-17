Expand / Collapse search
Mexico helicopter crash leaves 5 dead including state security chief

Preliminary information suggests the crash was an accident

Associated Press
Five people, including the top security official for the central Mexico state of Aguascalientes, died in a helicopter crash Thursday, authorities said.

The state public security helicopter crashed early Thursday morning near a hospital in Jesús María, Aguascalientes, killing state security chief Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza and four others, Aguascalientes Gov. María Teresa Jiménez said during a news conference.

Firefighters and members of security forces check covered bodies where the head of security of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes has died in a helicopter crash, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2022.

Firefighters and members of security forces check covered bodies where the head of security of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes has died in a helicopter crash, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2022. (Reuters/Liberto Urena)

Jiménez said preliminary information suggested the crash was an accident.

Sánchez Mendoza was arrested in February when the federal Attorney General’s Office opened a case against him for alleged torture, but he was released seven months later due to a lack of evidence and returned to his job.