Mexican president signals possible lawsuit against Google over Gulf of America name change

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday her government was deciding whether to initiate a lawsuit against Google for renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America on Google Maps.

"We are going to wait. We are already seeing, observing what this would mean from the perspective of legal advice, but we hope that they will make a revision," Sheinbaum said, according to Reuters.

Google renamed the body of water after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change it. Now, Google Maps users in the United States will see "Gulf of America" in the app, and users outside the U.S. and Mexico see both terms, the company said.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory," Trump said Tuesday. "The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate."

Sheinbaum has decried the move, saying the Gulf of Mexico name has long been recognized internationally.

"All we are asking of Google is to look at the decree that the White House released and that President Donald Trump signed. You’ll see in that decree that it does not refer to the whole gulf," Sheinbaum said.

"If necessary, we will file a civil suit," she added. "Our legal area is already looking into what that would mean, but we hope that (Google) reconsiders."

Aside from Google, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent out a charting notice confirming that its systems were in the process of updating the name, in addition to updating the newly named Mount McKinley in Alaska, formerly known as Denali.

