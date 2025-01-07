Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump announces $20 billion in new data centers in post-certification address

Vice President Kamala Harris certified Trump's victory in congress on Monday

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump addressed the nation for the first time since the certification of his November election victory on Tuesday.

Trump held a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago home just one day after Congress and Vice President Kamala Harris certified his electoral college victory. Trump took the opportunity to announce $20 billion in new data centers across the country.

Trump says the $20 billion will come over a "short period of time" from DAMAC Properties. The company's owner, Hussain Sajwani, detailed that the investment will center around Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and other Midwestern states.

Donald Trump in Reading, Penn.

President-elect Donald Trump addressed the nation for the first time since his election victory certification. (AP Images)

Sajwani said the investment is aimed at facilitating the development of AI and cloud-based technologies.

