Mexican investigators find decapitated, burned bodies after circulation of gruesome execution video

The video appeared to show one of the captives forced to execute his friend on camera

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Mexican authorities have found four burned and decapitated bodies that may be linked to a gruesome video showing one of five kidnapped young men forced to kill one of his friends on camera. 

Prosecutors in the western state of Jalisco said the bodies were badly burned and had not yet been identified. But the bodies were found inside a building near where the young men were kidnapped Friday and later filmed while in captivity.

Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco

Photos from Jalisco prosecutors showed a dilapidated building.   (Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco)

Photos shared by Jalisco prosecutors shows what appears to be a dilapidated building standing on an open field. 

A fifth member of the group might be the body found by police inside a burned-out car in the area earlier.

MEXICO CRACKS DOWN ON 23 PILL-PUSHING PHARMACIES AT CARIBBEAN RESORTS AFTER U.S. TRAVEL WARNING

The decapitations matched the details of a disturbing video that appeared online earlier this week. It shows the bound, beheaded bodies of three young men. 

Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco

Investigators examine the area where the gruesome execution video was believed to have taken place.  (Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco)

In the video, someone tosses a brick off-camera for one of the victims to bludgeon the fifth member of the group before sawing off his head with a knife. 

Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco

The five young men went missing last week after attending a festival.  (Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco)

Families of the missing young men told authorities they recognized the clothing and appearance of the young men seen in the video. 

MEXICAN NAVY SEIZES BOAT CARRYING 3 TONS OF COCAINE OFF PACIFIC COAST RESORT

State officials are investigating the video but have called upon federal prosecutors to intervene because it likely involves drug cartels. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that decision was up to the federal attorney general.

Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco

Family members of the missing men said they recognized the clothing of the victims seen in the video.  (Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco)

The young men went missing Friday while on a trip to attend a festival in the city of Lagos de Moreno, which is in an area known for cartel violence. Investigators raided a series of brick and concrete buildings on a ranch Wednesday and found bloodstains on the floor and shoes scattered about.

"This makes one think the five youths were there at this ranch," the state prosecutor's office said in a statement Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 