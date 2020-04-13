Mexican governor reopens factory making ventilators for US hospitals, reaches deal to sell locally

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Mexican governor has reopened a factory of a U.S.-based company making ventilators for U.S. hospitals after shutting down the operation for not selling the medical equipment to local facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez announced Sunday that the Tijuana facilities of Minneapolis, Minn.-based company Smiths Medical will resume work in producing ventilators following days of criticism. Valdez said the state reached an agreement with the company to also produce ventilators at the factory for Baja California.

Bonilla Valdez initially shuttered the factory last week, declaring in a video message Thursday that if “companies don’t support or contribute to the state … [during] the health emergency, they are considered [to be undertaking] nonessential activities.”

However, Carlos Higuera, president of Economic and Industrial Development of Tijuana (Deitac), told El Imparcial that it would be illegal for the company to sell its goods produced in the factory in Mexico due to its status in the government’s manufacturing and export services program known as Immex.

“Immex manufacturing companies by decree of law cannot sell products in national territory since their legal status obliges them to sell all that they produce abroad,” Higuera told the paper.

Higuera said the state would legally have to buy the goods produced in the Tijuana factory in the United States.

Countries around the world have struggled to keep medical supplies such as ventilators and personal protection equipment stocked for health workers battling the virulent outbreak on the front lines.

Mexico declared a health emergency on March 30 and suspended all non-essential activities until April 30. It has enforced social distancing measures since March 23.

The virus has so far sickened 4,661 people in Mexico, killing 296 as of Monday.