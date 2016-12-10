Mexican Cops Let Drug Gang Hold Kidnapped Victims in Slammer

Cops in a northern Mexico town gave a drug gang access to a municipal jail – where members kept kidnapped victims while ransom was being discussed.

The security spokesman in northern Nuevo León state said the four police officers from a suburb of the city of Monterrey are being held pending investigations into the case.

Jorge Domene said Thursday the scheme came to light this week when state and federal police freed two kidnap victims from jail cells in the Monterrey suburb of Benito Juárez.

Investigations indicate the officers were working for the Zetas drug cartel.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press

