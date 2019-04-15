Expand / Collapse search
Fires

Notre Dame Cathedral catches fire

A massive fire broke out April 15 at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the most visited landmarks in the world.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/Notre-Dame-Fire-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Smoke billows as the fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
    REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/Notre-Dame-Fire-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris. 
    Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/9d2bf0d8-Notre-Dame-Fire-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during the fire. 
    Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/Notre-Dame-Fire-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Smoke ascends as flames rise during the fire.
    Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/Notre-Dame-Fire-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre Dame Cathedral.
    Patrick Anidjar/AFP/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/Notre-Dame-Fire-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People watch as smoke billows from Notre Dame Cathedral.
    REUTERS/Charles Platiau
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/Notre-Dame-Fire-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre Dame Cathedral.
    Chesnot/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/Notre-Dame-Fire-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Bystanders look on as flames and smoke billow from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
    Patrick Anidar/AFP/Getty Images
