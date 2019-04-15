Notre Dame cathedral fire witnesses in Paris share shocking videos: 'It keeps getting bigger and bigger'

Thick, billowing smoke can be seen rising from Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in shocking footage snapped by witnesses on Monday.

The top of the French landmark is currently ablaze — and crews of firefighters have rushed to the scene to try to contain the massive flames.

The peak of the church is undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project. It's unclear if the fire is related to the construction, though the fire brigade has told The Associated Press it's a possibility.

MASSIVE FIRE BREAKS OUT IN NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL IN PARIS

One man currently in the city called the view "unreal."

"I literally just visited Notre Dame two days ago. I’m currently looking at the smoke from a restaurant patio in Paris right now," he wrote on Twitter after news of the fire broke.

A woman who only identifies herself as "Sun" online tweeted a 15-second clip of the blaze, claiming she was around the scene when the fire first started.

"Omg it keeps getting bigger and bigger so fast, i'm leaving now but in case it catches up to the crowd um hi at least my last moments were in paris," she wrote in a Twitter thread.

Another woman shared footage of the plumes of smoke that she could spot across the Seine River.

"This is just awful. #NotreDame," a man added, sharing multiple videos of the burning spire.

As of about 1:30 p.m. ET, the man confirmed the building was "still burning."

Another Twitter user said he could see the smoke from Villejuif, a suburb in Paris located more than four miles away from the city's center.

"So I’m [in] France right now and a friend of mine on discord hits me up saying the historical building, Notre Dame is on fire. At that moment I checked out my window and saw the flames. This is a sad day for France. Here’s a vid I tried to get a good angle," another wrote, sharing raw footage of the devastating scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.