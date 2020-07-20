Manchester police probe vandalism of officer's belongings with swastika

An officer in England is suspected of vandalizing another officer’s belongings with a symbol of hate — a swastika.

The targeted officer reported finding the Nazi insignia among his possessions on Sunday during a shift change, Greater Manchester Police said.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

“This is an absolutely disgraceful and disgusting act and I can wholeheartedly say that we are appalled that one of our employees felt that this behavior was acceptable,” Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said.

“We serve one of the most culturally diverse areas in the United Kingdom and we’re incredibly proud to have a diverse workforce to serve and represent our communities,” he said.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that an officer has been faced with such an atrocity during their shift and we’re urging any officers or staff with any information to report it."