Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Man stopped for drunk driving fatally stabs 3 police in southern China

Man allegedly obtained knife, returned to police station after incident occurred

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in southern China said a man stopped for drunk driving and not having a license stabbed to death three police officers after apparently obtaining a knife and returning to the police station.

The statement from Shangli County in Jiangxi province said the suspect, identified only by his surname, Huang, had been detained after the incident on Friday night and would be "rigorously prosecuted under the law."

The statement gave no details on why Huang had not been put in custody earlier and how he was able to return to the police station with a knife.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY RAMPS UP PRESIDENTIAL BUZZ, LAYS OUT VISION FOR THE COUNTRY WITH IMMINENT 2024 DECISION

A drunk driver stabbed three police officers to death in southern China after being stopped for not having a license. 

A drunk driver stabbed three police officers to death in southern China after being stopped for not having a license. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Violent crime is relatively rare in China, where private gun ownership is forbidden and police have wide-ranging powers to hold suspects.

Knife crime is more common, however, particularly among suspects with mental health and addiction problems. Police in remote districts are also less well trained, poorly armed and often rely on auxiliaries and part time security guards to boost their numbers.

One of the officers who was fatally stabbed was a part-timer.