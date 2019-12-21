London Bridge hero who subdued terrorist with narwhal tusk recounts incident

The hero who fought off the knife-wielding London Bridge terrorist with an ornamental 5-foot narwhal tusk spoke Saturday of his “deep hurt” for the two individuals who were killed in the attack.

Civil servant Darryn Frost, 38, said he and the others reacted instinctively when Usman Khan, 28, began stabbing people on the bridge Nov. 29. Khan was eventually shot dead by police.

“When we heard the noise from the floor below, a few of us rushed to the scene,” Frost said. “I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker. Another man was holding the attacker at bay with a wooden chair.”

He said Khan had a large knife in each hand and pointed at his midriff.

“He turned and spoke to me, then indicated he had an explosive device around his waist,” Frost said. “At this point, the man next to me threw his chair at the attacker, who then started running towards him with knives raised above his head.”

Frost and others — including one man who sprayed Khan with a fire extinguisher — managed to fight the attacker to the ground until police arrived.

The jihadist, who had served prison time for earlier terrorism offenses, was shot dead by police moments later after he threatened again to detonate his vest, which turned out to be a fake.

A narwhal is a type of whale sometimes known as the "unicorn of the sea" because of its distinct "tusk", which is actually a tooth. It can reach lengths of up to 10 feet.

Frost offered his condolences to the two victims who were fatally stabbed, Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25.

“In reading about their lives and work I am convinced they represent all that is good in the world, and I will always feel the deep hurt of not being able to save them,” he said.

Frost also had praise for those who were wounded and refused treatment until the more seriously hurt were tended to, Sky News reported.

“That consideration and kindness filled me with hope on that dark day,” he said.

London media initially identified a chef named Lukasz as the person who confronted Khan with the narwhal tusk.

The South African reported Saturday that Lukasz, a porter, was armed with a pole and was stabbed five times in the confrontation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.