Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father.

Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.

The Lyon prosecutor's office said it appeared the man used a kitchen knife to cut off his 60-year-old father's head before carrying it around the parking lot.

Authorities say the man resisted arrest at the scene, shouting "Allah Akbar" at police and attempting to stab one of the arresting officers.

The Moroccan suspect was reportedly legally living in France. Police are still investigating motive in the case.

The incident was not the first time the area around the south-eastern French town became the scene of a decapitation. In 2015, a terrorist attack in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier near Lyon saw Yassin Salhi decapitate his employer Hervé Cornara. Salhi then took a van and drove it into a gas factory, causing an explosion which injured two more people.

The southern French city of Nice also became the site of a beheading attack in 2020, when three churchgoers were stabbed and one decapitated in what was characterized as an Islamic terrorist attack.