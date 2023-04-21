Expand / Collapse search
Man allegedly linked to drug cartel fatally shot at Starbucks in Mexico City

Mexico City victim had outstanding arrest warrant in Oklahoma for drug trafficking

Associated Press
A man was shot to death at a Starbucks coffee shop in an upscale neighborhood of Mexico City, and police said he apparently had links to a northern Mexico drug cartel.

City police said the shooting occurred Thursday inside the Plaza Carso shopping mall on the edge of the wealthy Polanco district. Photos posted by police showed crime scene tape around a seating area near the entrance to the coffee shop.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote in his social media accounts that the victim had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oklahoma for drug trafficking.

Mexico Fox News graphic

A man who apparently had links to a northern Mexico drug cartel was fatally shot at a Starbucks on Thursday.  (Fox News)

Garcia Harfuch said the man, whose name was not released, was "presumably linked to organized crime in the north of the country."

It was the second killing this month at a Starbucks outlet in Mexico. Earlier this month, a man was shot to death at one of the coffee shops in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Prosecutors there said thieves tried to take the man’s watch and then opened fire.