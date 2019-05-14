Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Malta court fines German NGO Lifeline captain

Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta – A Maltese court has fined the captain of the German humanitarian ship that rescued more than 200 migrants because it entered the Mediterranean island nation's waters last year with a ship that was not properly registered.

Though the court opted Tuesday against jailing the captain, Claus-Peter Reisch, due to the humanitarian backdrop, it did impose a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,300).

Reisch has eight days to decide whether to appeal the fine.

The court also denied a prosecution motion to confiscate the vessel.

The Lifeline has been in a Maltese port since last June, and will be free to leave once any appeal is settled.

Malta agreed to give it safe harbor following a six-day standoff, but only after Italy and other EU nations agreed to take in the migrants.