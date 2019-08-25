Sightseeing helicopter, small plane crash in midair over Spanish island of Mallorca; 7 dead

Seven people, including two children, were killed on Sunday in a midair crash involving a helicopter and a small plane over the Spanish island of Mallorca, investigators said.

The helicopter, which was on a sightseeing tour, collided with the small aircraft over the town of Inca, according to the Guardian, which cited the regional government of Spain's Balearic Islands, which include Mallorca.

Two people were on the plane and five in the helicopter; all of them died in the crash, the newspaper reported, citing a police spokesman.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

MAN THROWS FRIDGE DOWN HILL TO MOCK RECYCLING, SPANISH POLICE ORDER HIM TO BRING IT BACK UP

A couple reportedly had been traveling with two children in the helicopter along with the pilot. One of the helicopter victims was Italian, private Spanish news agency Europa Press reported.

The helicopter was registered in Germany, the police spokesman reportedly said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

DALE EARNHARDT JR., FAMILY HOSPITALIZED AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASH IN TENNESSEE, SISTER SAYS

Two men were on the light plane, according to the regional Balearic Islands government.

Police said the helicopter and plane crashed into a field. Part of the wreckage landed near homes in a rural area.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, tweeting that he was saddened by the "tragic accident."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands have been popular tourist destinations, especially during the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.