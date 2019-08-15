Dale Earnhardt Jr., family hospitalized after small plane crash in Tennessee, sister says

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter were hospitalized after a small plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday, his sister said.

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding,” Kelley Earnhardt wrote in a tweet. Amy is Dale's wife, and Isla is their 1-year-old daughter.

Fox News has also learned the plane involved in the crash is registered to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s race team, JR Motorsports, and crashed near Elizabethton Municipal Airport, which is in Carter County, Tennessee. Elizabethton is about 20 minutes from Johnson City, Tenn.

Earnhardt Jr., who retired from racing full-time in 2017, also has been an analyst for NASCAR on NBC.

