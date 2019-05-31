Expand / Collapse search
Malawi opposition leader petitions to nullify vote results

    Malawi's President Peter Mutharika greets supporters during his inauguration ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi, Friday May 31, 2019. Mutharika narrowly won re-election with 38% of the votes in last week's polls, the electoral commission declared Monday. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

    Malawian President Peter Mutharika, left, is presented with the Sword of Command by the Malawi Defence Force Commander General Griffin Phiri, right, during an inauguration ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi, Friday May 31, 2019. Mutharika narrowly won re-election with 38% of the votes in last week's polls, the electoral commission declared Monday. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

BLANTYRE, Malawi – The Malawi opposition leader who placed a close second in the presidential election says he has petitioned the High Court to nullify the results, calling them "daylight robbery."

Lazarus Chakwera spoke Friday as President Peter Mutharika in his inaugural speech urged the southern African nation to move on. The 78-year-old won a second term with 38% of the vote to Chakwera's 35%.

Chakwera called on Malawians to protest, alleging irregularities. The court this week threw out an injunction he obtained to briefly stop the electoral commission from releasing final voting results. He had sought a partial recount.

Mutharika said that "whether you voted for us or not, I am still your president" and that violence would destroy the country.

Third-place candidate Saulos Chilima also has petitioned to have results nullified.