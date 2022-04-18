Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian mayor says city 'must be ready' for more Russian attacks after deadly airstrikes reported

Deaths are first in Lviv's city limits since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, official says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Russian forces strike Lviv, Ukraine killing at least 7 people Video

Russian forces strike Lviv, Ukraine killing at least 7 people

Correspondent Matt Finn reports the latest on the strikes from Lviv.

Lviv’s mayor told Fox News Monday that the western Ukrainian city "must be ready" for further attacks from the Russian military after a series of fresh airstrikes there reportedly left at least 7 people dead. 

The deaths are the first to occur inside the city since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, Andriy Sadovyi also said. 

"We must be ready [for a] new Russian attack. And together we must maximum protect our country," Sadovyi told Fox News. "It is a very special moment in our life. We have only one country, we have only one land. I believe in our victory, never give up. Only victory." 

Emergency workers clear up debris after an airstrike hit a tire shop in the western city of Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday.

At least seven people have been killed and 11 others were injured in Lviv Monday morning after Russia’s military launched several missiles into the city, officials said. 

Smoke rose over the city after four missiles hit three warehouses and struck a civilian car tire service garage where people were working, according to a Ukraine military spokesperson.  

The airstrikes Monday left at least 7 people dead.

Three of the four targets that were hit were non-military locations, Ukrainian officials also said.  

The explosions severely injured three adults and a child suffered minor injuries. 

Smoke rises after five missile strikes hit Lviv, Ukraine on Monday. (Photo by Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Reports that a train station in the city was among the targets were unfounded

Fox News’ Jeff Paul, Lawrence Richard and Matt Finn contributed to this report. 