Ukraine pushes Russia back from Kharkiv; Soldiers in Mariupol resist Kremlin ultimatum

Ukrainian fighters who were holed up at the Azovstal steel mill in the last known pocket of resistance inside Mariupol ignored Russia’s surrender-or-die ultimatum on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.

Moscow gave the defenders a midday deadline to surrender, saying those who laid down their arms were "guaranteed to keep their lives." The Ukrainians rejected it, just as they've done with previous ultimatums.

The relentless bombardment and street fighting in Mariupol have killed at least 21,000 people, by the Ukrainians' estimate. A maternity hospital was hit by a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater where civilians were taking shelter.

An estimated 100,000 remained in the city out of a prewar population of 450,000, trapped without food, water, heat or electricity in a siege that has made Mariupol the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.