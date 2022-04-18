Ukraine pushes Russia back from Kharkiv; Soldiers in Mariupol resist Kremlin ultimatum
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains defiant as Ukrainian forces ignore Russia's ultimatum for Mariupol's surrender. The port city remains surrounded but has not conceded to Russia's demands.
incoming update…
Ukrainian fighters who were holed up at the Azovstal steel mill in the last known pocket of resistance inside Mariupol ignored Russia’s surrender-or-die ultimatum on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
Moscow gave the defenders a midday deadline to surrender, saying those who laid down their arms were "guaranteed to keep their lives." The Ukrainians rejected it, just as they've done with previous ultimatums.
The relentless bombardment and street fighting in Mariupol have killed at least 21,000 people, by the Ukrainians' estimate. A maternity hospital was hit by a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater where civilians were taking shelter.
An estimated 100,000 remained in the city out of a prewar population of 450,000, trapped without food, water, heat or electricity in a siege that has made Mariupol the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during an interview on Sunday that the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol had still not fallen into Russian control.
"The city still has not fallen," Shmyhal said during a segment on ABC's "This Week."
"There is no whole control," he added via Reuters, noting armies on both sides were continuing to fight.
The Ukrainian government was continuing to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the city.
"We need more money for executing of our humanitarian and social obligations," Shmyhal said. "Now, only half of our economy is working. So we ask for financial support."
Click here for Sunday's coverage
Live Coverage begins here