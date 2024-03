Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Long-range bombers that the U.S. Air Force used in a cross-combatant command mission with NATO allies have returned home to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, officials said.

The U.S. B-1B Lancers assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing were deployed from Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, in support of Global Guardian for a specific mission, dubbed Vanguard Adler, on Feb 29. The mission comes amid tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine.

During the mission, the bombers and their crews operated as part of the Bomber Task Force deployment 24-2, where they "engaged in combined strategic opportunities with NATO Allies and partners, synchronizing capabilities and assuring security commitment in the area of operations," the Air Force said.

The aircraft departed from Sweden, crossed into the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility and returned to Ellsworth AFB, where the B-1Bs are permanently stationed.

The Air Force said the objectives of the NATO-led mission were to "exercise multinational cooperation, demonstrate collective deterrence, and test air defense capabilities. To achieve this, the B-1s flew as a simulated adversary and received intercepts from various NATO fighter aircraft across the Arctic, North Sea, and the Greenland, Iceland, and U.K. gap. All training objectives were met."

Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command, said the remarkable long-range bombers served as a "stellar illustration" of "collective deterrence" amid tensions in Eastern Europe.

"This serves as a stellar illustration of NATO's collective deterrence and air defense capabilities," he said. "In the face of today's uncertain global security landscape, preparedness for any scenario is paramount. Through this exercise, we enhance interoperability within the NATO Alliance, reinforcing our commitment to collaborative efforts that foster international security and stability."

Sweden is not a NATO member but has been invited to join as a member and will soon be a full-fledged member. This means the country has increased its involvement with NATO’s military structures and operations.

"The U.S. is one of our most important partners and having them here at the base is very good logistic training for us to be able to host," said Swedish air force Col. Peter Greberg, Norrbotten Wing commander. "Unfortunately, I couldn’t fly on the mission myself, but I heard that it was really, really good. Being a bomber escort is not something we do regularly, so that was very good training."

Greberg added, "Joining NATO means bringing our two countries together. I’m looking forward to that and having more opportunities to train."

The U.S. routinely deploys forces to provide critical training to NATO allies and its partners.

The B-1B Lancer is a multirole bomber built by Boeing, with a General Electric engine. It can fly over 900 mph and is used for its ability to deploy long-range armaments.

It was originally built to penetrate Soviet air defenses in the event of nuclear war.