London Zoo measures, weighs all 14,000 animals on annual weigh-in day

UK zookeepers say that the animal's information is vital to reveal whether the creature is healthy

  • The London Zoo held its annual animal weigh-in on Aug. 24, 2023.
  • The London Zoo is home to 14,000 animals, so it takes several days to weigh and measure them all.
  • The animal's weight is vital information that can reveal whether the creature is healthy or even pregnant

Staff at London Zoo got the measure of giant gorillas, plump penguins, and skinny stick insects at the zoo’s annual animal weigh-in on Thursday.

Zookeepers tempted squirrel monkeys onto scales with treats, totted up tarantulas, and used a curry-scented measuring stick to coax Sumatran tigers to stretch out.

Staff at the zoo, which is home to some 14,000 animals, will take several days to weigh and measure every mammal, bird, reptile, fish, and invertebrate in its care. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world.

"We record the vital statistics of every animal at the zoo — from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole," said Angela Ryan, the facility's head of zoological operations.

Tiger being measured

A Sumatran tiger investigates a measuring stick during London Zoo's Annual Weigh-in in London, England, on Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ryan said an animal’s weight is vital information that can reveal whether creatures are healthy, and even which are pregnant.

"We have critically endangered animals here," she said. "It’s absolutely vital that we are managing them, managing their health, that we’re breeding them and breeding them well and we’re having healthy offspring that can breed on again."