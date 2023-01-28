Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

London worker dead after being crushed by urinal

Telescopic urinals were installed in the area about 20 years ago and remain underground during the day while raising to street level at night to reduce public urination

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A man who was doing maintenance work was crushed by a telescopic urinal at Cambridge Circus in London’s West End theater district Friday afternoon, police confirmed. 

"We're sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. 

The man’s family has been notified, police said. 

More than two dozen first responders worked using a winch to free the unidentified man after he was trapped underneath the urinal. 

More than two dozen first responders worked using a winch to free the unidentified man after he was trapped underneath the urinal.  (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Telescopic urinals, put in the area 20 years ago, remain underground during the day and raise hydraulically overnight to reduce street urination, according to BBC News. 

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the friends and family of the worker who tragically died earlier today at this site in the West End," a Westminster City Council member said in a statement, according to BBC. "We have been on site supporting our contractor and the emergency services and will assist all investigations in any way we can."

The incident happened near the Palace Theater where "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is playing.