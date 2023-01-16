London police officer pleads guilty to 24 counts of rape, dozens of other sex offenses

A London police officer on Monday admitted to the rape and sexual assaults of a dozen women over a 17-year period, having used his position to coerce and control his victims, authorities said.

David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 offenses, including 24 counts of rape and charges that included assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment.

Police said Carrick met some of the women through online dating sites or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said the dozen victims felt unable to come forward sooner because Carrick convinced them they would not be believed.

"He used the fact he was a police officer to control and coerce his victims," Gray said. "We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behavior and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization."

The police department apologized to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was suspended from the force after his arrest for a rape complaint in Oct. 2021.

Gray apologized again Monday for not removing Carrick from the force earlier, saying his "horrific, degrading crimes" were "devastating."

"He has devastated women’s lives," she said. "He has had a devastating impact on the trust and confidence of women and girls that we are working so hard to earn. He has devastated colleagues.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "absolutely sickened and appalled" by the revelations.

"Londoners will be rightly shocked that this man was able to work for the Met for so long, and serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner," Khan said.

Carrick joined London's Metropolitan Police force in 2001 and served with the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.

He will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Feb. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.