©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update March 16, 2017

London neighborhood evacuated after WWII German bomb found

By | Associated Press
In this image taken Thursday March 2, 2017 released by the Ministry of Defence shows a Second World War bomb which was discovered on a building site in Brent, north-west London. British Army bomb disposal team were called in to dispose of a 500-pound World War II bomb found buried on a building site in northwest London. Schools, businesses and homes were evacuated and roads closed as experts from the Army's Royal Engineers to make the German bomb safe. (Rupert Frere/MoD via AP)

LONDON – A British Army bomb disposal team has been called in to dispose of a 500-pound World War II bomb found buried on a building site in northwest London.

Schools, businesses and homes were evacuated and roads closed as experts from the Army's Royal Engineers worked from early Friday to make the German bomb safe.

London was heavily bombed in the war, especially during the Blitz of 1940 and 1941 which concentrated on civilian and industrial targets. Unexploded devices are still occasionally uncovered.

The bomb was found on Thursday by construction workers clearing the site in preparation for putting up an apartment block.

Some residents living near the site spent the night in a local church while the engineers worked.