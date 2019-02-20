Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CONFLICTS
Published
Last Update 23 mins ago

Lithuania detains 26, including judges, in corruption probe

Associated Press

VILNIUS, Lithuania – A Lithuanian official says 26 people, including eight judges in different courts, have been detained in a corruption probe, suspected of "large-scale bribery, trading in influence and abuse of powers in the court system."

Zydrunas Bartkus, head of Lithuania's anti-corruption agency, on Wednesday named the suspects, who included justices with Lithuania's Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and five lawyers, among others.

One case was about a high-profile corruption scandal involving a southern Lithuania estate that a prosecutor claimed was illegally built in a pristine area. A court eventually rejected that claim, citing a 2015 change in government policy. After that, Lithuania's anti-corruption agency opened an investigation into the court system.