Lawmakers back Spanish PM Rajoy in no-confidence vote

Conservative Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has won as expected a vote of no-confidence presented in Parliament by far-left lawmakers who intended to highlight the corruption that has tainted the ruling Popular Party.

The 16-hour debate since Tuesday leading to Wednesday's vote saw Rajoy facing the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, who was proposed as candidate for alternative prime minister despite not having enough support in the lower house.

Rajoy bragged about his government's record in creating jobs and boosting growth that lifted Spain's economy out of recession. Iglesias and his supporters highlighted graft investigations into the funding of the ruling party.

The motion was backed by 82 lawmakers, with 170 voting against it and 97 abstaining.

Following the vote, Iglesias promised to keep working to oust the Popular Party.