Large explosion rocks Tel Aviv in middle of the night

A large explosion rocked Tel Aviv overnight Thursday amid the war with Hamas.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst was at the scene and shared video on X of him standing on broken glass that had shattered off a storefront across the street.

Yingst reported that emergency crews were checking a partially residential area to see if anyone had been injured by the blast.

"I'm being very careful about the details," Yingst said, adding that he hadn't been able to speak with any sources yet because it's the middle of the night there. "We're trying to determine what exactly took place."

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces said "An initial inquiry indicates that the explosion in Tel Aviv was caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated. The incident is under thorough review."

He added in a later post that a photo shop across the street from the U.S. embassy was damaged in the blast, calling the scene a "very fluid situation."

A police spokesperson said: "A short while ago, a report was received by the police hotline about an explosion heard in a building in Tel Aviv. Large forces from the Tel Aviv District Police and police bomb disposal experts have arrived at the scene and are handling the situation."

Israel has been involved in the Gaza war wince Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on the country last October.