©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Landslide in central Ecuador kills at least 16 people

7 people remained missing hours after landslide in Alausí

Associated Press
At least 16 people were killed and 16 others injured when a massive landslide buried dozens of homes in an Andean community in central Ecuador, the country's emergency response agency reported Monday.

Ecuador's Risk Management Secretariat said seven people remained missing hours after the landslide Sunday in Alausí, about 137 miles south of the capital, Quito.

US ALLY ECUADOR FACES WORSENING CRISIS: GOVERNMENT COULD COLLAPSE

Homes are destroyed after a deadly landslide caused by heavy rains that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador, on March 27, 2023.

Homes are destroyed after a deadly landslide caused by heavy rains that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador, on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

The disaster also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway.

The governor of Chimborazo, Ivan Vinueza, told The Associated Press that some of the injured have been taken to area hospitals. He added that people have been ordered to evacuate the area due to the imminent risk of new landslides.