Ukraine
Published

Kyiv, Ukraine struck by wave of self-exploding drones in early morning attack

Russia's attack landed as Ukraine marked St. Nicholas Day, the first day of their traditional Christmas season

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Russian forces struck Kyiv with wave of self-detonating drones in an early morning attack on Monday, but Ukrainian forces were able to shoot down the majority of the devices.

Russia sent 23 explosive drones into the city, but only five made it past Ukrainian air defenses, according to The Associated Press. The attack came as Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Belarus, one of his few allies in the invasion of Ukraine.

Monday morning also marked a Ukrainian holiday, St. Nicholas Day, which marks the beginning of the Christmas season and is reportedly often celebrated by placing small gifts under children's pillows. Kyiv officials did not report any casualties as a result of the drone attack.

"This is how Russians congratulated our children on the holiday," the head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service said of the attack.

"In the night when everyone is waiting for a miracle, the terrorist country continues to terrorize the peaceful Ukrainian people," wrote the country's human right's chief, Dmytro Lubinets.

NO UKRAINE CEASEFIRE FOR CHRISTMAS UNLESS RUSSIA WITHDRAWS: KYIV

A Ukrainian firefighter and serviceman inspect a damaged house following a Russian drone attack in the village of Stari Bezradychi, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

A Ukrainian firefighter and serviceman inspect a damaged house following a Russian drone attack in the village of Stari Bezradychi, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A view of apartment buildings destroyed by fighting, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

A view of apartment buildings destroyed by fighting, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)

The drone attack was just the latest wave in Russia's new campaign of missile and other air strikes on Ukrainian targets. Putin suffered severe territorial losses this fall, with Ukraine retaking much of the ground it had lost to invasion, but the ground war now sits in stalemate.

TOP 5 REASONS AMERICA MUST SUPPORT UKRAINE AND HELP IT DEFEAT RUSSIA

Ptuin's new strategy has been to target Ukraine's infrastructure, knocking out power and water facilities ahead of Ukraine's brutal winter.

A major missile attack struck three separate Ukrainian cities on Friday, the capital of Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv. The bombardment targeted the cities' energy supplies.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said his city was without electricity in the aftermath of the attack, while Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced three strikes on critical infrastructure.

A general view shows Independence Square and the skyline of Kyiv on Oct. 19, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

A general view shows Independence Square and the skyline of Kyiv on Oct. 19, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. (BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

While Ukraine has been somewhat successful in knocking out missiles and drones while still in the air, the volume of Russian attacks has typically overwhelmed Ukraine's defenses, allowing attacks to slip through.

