Kyiv mayor extends curfew as Russian forces continue attacks

The revised curfew calls for all residents to remain in their homes from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m., and will apply until at least Monday morning

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The mayor of Kyiv has extended a curfew for all citizens of Ukraine's capital city as Russian forces continued their siege, according to reports.

The revised curfew calls for all residents to remain in their homes from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m., and will apply until at least Monday morning, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced, Reuters reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former boxing champion, talks to reporters at his office in Kyiv, Feb. 10, 2022. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former boxing champion, talks to reporters at his office in Kyiv, Feb. 10, 2022.  (Getty Images)

Klitschko previously announced a curfew order for residents to remain at home between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., as the city faced missile strikes and the threat of looming Russian tanks.

The change comes after a Russian missile strike struck a civilian oil depot outside Kyiv early Sunday morning, Ukrainian officials said.

A Kyiv, Ukraine, apartment building is seen heavily damaged during ongoing military operations, Feb. 25, 2022.

A Kyiv, Ukraine, apartment building is seen heavily damaged during ongoing military operations, Feb. 25, 2022. (UNICEF)

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Anna Purtova told Fox News the "missile attack launched on the oil depot in Vasilkov near Kyiv" around 2 a.m.