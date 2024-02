Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Russian government denied the widespread theory that President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Following his death, Navalny's widow, spokesperson, and friends all asserted that the activist's death in a Russian prison was a government-sanctioned murder.

"They are cowardly and meanly hiding his body, refusing to give it to his mother and lying miserably while waiting for the trace of" poison to vanish, Yulia Navalnaya claimed at a press conference Monday.

The Kremlin pushed back on these and other accusations during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Of course, these are absolutely unfounded and vulgar accusations against the head of the Russian state," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to a translation from the Moscow Times.

He added, "But taking into account that Yulia Navalnaya was widowed just days ago, I will not comment."

Navalnaya later responded to the Kremlin's comments, saying, "I do not give a damn how the press secretary of a murderer comments on my words."

Asked by reporters for comment about the many arrests reported at memorial events for Navalny, Peskov stonewalled.

"Law enforcement agencies are acting in accordance with the law," he told the press.

Prison officials said Navalny, 47, went on a walk on Friday before feeling unwell. He then fell unconscious and died shortly afterward, they claim.

President Biden said following news of Navalny’s death that there is "no doubt" it was a "consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did."