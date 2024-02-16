Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Putin critic Alexei Navalny dead at 47, Russian officials say

Navalny was being held at 'Polar Wolf' penal colony in Siberia

By Greg Norman
Published | Updated
close
Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison Video

Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Putin opposition activist Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison after serving 19 years behind bars

Russia’s prison agency announced Friday that prominent Vladimir Putin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died at the age of 47.

The Federal Prison Service said in a statement that Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness, according to The Associated Press. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died, the statement added.

Navalny's spokesperson said in a post on X that "we have no confirmation of this yet.

"Alexei's lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp. As soon as we have some information, we will report on it," Kira Yarmysh added.

FLASHBACK: RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER NAVALNY'S TEAM FINALLY LOCATES HIM IN REMOTE PRISON COLONY AFTER 20-DAY SEARCH

Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 29, 2020. (AP/Pavel Golovkin)

Navalny was being held at the IK-3 penal colony, also known as "Polar Wolf," in Kharp in northern Russia, which is considered one of the country's toughest prisons.

Previously, Russian authorities had held him at a facility roughly 145 miles east of Moscow. Navalny’s team lost contact with him after he failed to appear in court via video link for a hearing on Dec. 5, kicking off a desperate search until he resurfaced in Kharp around Christmas.

Alexei Navalny court appearance

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears via a video link from the Arctic penal colony where he is serving a 19-year sentence, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service during a hearing of Russia's Supreme Court, in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 11, 2024.  (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In 2021, President Biden, after meeting with Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, was asked about what would happen if Navalny died in Russian custody.

"I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia," Biden said.

FLASHBACK: RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER ALEXEI NAVALNY SENTENCED TO 19 YEARS IN PRISON

Navalny in Moscow, Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers standing in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, in Feb. 2021. (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Navalny has previously organized anti-government demonstrations and has run for office to advocate for reforms against what he claims is corruption in Russia. He was the victim of an alleged assassination attempt in 2020, when he suffered poisoning from a suspected Novichok nerve agent. 

He remained in a coma for several weeks while doctors in Germany fought to keep him alive. He accused Putin of being responsible for his poisoning.

Navalny then returned to Russia in 2021, when authorities immediately arrested him and later sentenced him to 19 years in prison on extremism charges. His team has repeatedly raised concerns about his treatment following his return and Navalny has said the charges were politically motivated.

Alexei Navalny with family

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with his wife Yulia, right, daughter Daria, and son Zakhar pose for the media after voting during a city council election in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 8, 2019.  (AP/Andrew Lubimov)

The remote region where Navalny was being held is notorious for long and severe winters. Kharp is about 60 miles from Vorkuta, whose coal mines were part of the Soviet gulag prison-camp system.

Whenever Putin spoke about Navalny, he made it a point to never mention the activist by name, referring to him as "that person" or similar wording, in an apparent effort to diminish his importance, according to The Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Last August, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group who challenged the rule of Putin, was killed in a plane crash outside of Moscow. The White House then appeared to formally acknowledge that the government believes Prigozhin was assassinated by Putin. 

Fox News' Michael Dorgan, Chris Pandolfo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.