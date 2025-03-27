Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Europe

Knife-wielding man injures multiple people in Amsterdam, including 2 Americans

Dutch police are searching for a motive, after a knife-wielding man stabbed five people in Amsterdam

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Nick Kalman Fox News
Published
close
Multiple people, including 2 Americans, were stabbed by a knife-wielding man in Amsterdam Video

Multiple people, including 2 Americans, were stabbed by a knife-wielding man in Amsterdam

2 Americans and 3 others were stabbed by a knife-wielding man in a busy shopping district on March 27, 2024. (Credit: AP)

A man wielding a knife seriously wounded five people in Amsterdam, including two from the U.S., during a stabbing attack in a shopping district on Thursday, according to Dutch police.

The Associated Press said police noted the attack, which lasted for several minutes, ended when the suspect was stopped by a passerby near the city’s Dam Square late Thursday afternoon.

Police closed off the area, which was tended to by emergency crews who responded in ambulances and a trauma helicopter.

In a statement, authorities said the motive for the attack had not been established, though police were investigating a situation where the suspect randomly targeted victims.

TRAM SET ON FIRE AS AMSTERDAM RIOTS RAGE ON

Netherlands Stabbing

Police officers gather not far from the area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Authorities identified the victims as a 69-year-old man and 67-year-old woman from the U.S.; a 73-year-old woman from Belgium; a 26-year-old man from Poland; and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

ISRAEL SENDS EVACUATION PLANES TO AMSTERDAM AFTER ‘SHOCING’ ATTACK ON ISRAELI SOCCER FANS

Netherlands Stabbing

Police officers cordon-off an area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

"The police investigation is in full swing and has full priority at the moment. We hope to soon get more clarity about the background of this horrible stabbing," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and loved ones."

Police told the AP that the suspect was injured when a bystander overpowered him.

ISRAELI SOCCER FANS TARGETED IN WAVE OF VIOLENCE IN AMSTERDAM

Netherlands Stabbing

Emergency services personnel gather near the scene after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

"The suspect was detained with the help of a civilian," police spokesperson Eline Roovers told the AP.

Guido Oostorm, another spokesperson for the police department, said the victims had been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that two U.S. citizens were injured during the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas," the spokesperson said. "We are closely following reports of a stabbing in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. We extend our sympathies to the victims and to the families of those affected. We can confirm that two U.S. citizens were injured. Due to privacy and other considerations, we have no further comment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.