Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Netanyahu asks Dutch leader for increased security after attacks, IDF plans rescue mission in Amsterdam

Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam for a UEFA match were attacked by anti-Israel protesters on the streets outside the stadium

By Scott McDonald Fox News
Published
close
Hamas is 'almost finished,' says Israeli Ambassador to the UN Video

Hamas is 'almost finished,' says Israeli Ambassador to the UN

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon discusses what President-elect Trump’s return to the White House means for the Middle East on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday asked his counterpart in the Netherlands to provide more security for Israelis after fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv FC  soccer team were attacked on Thursday by anti-Israel protesters.

Additionally, the Israeli Defense Forces said it would "immediately deploy a rescue mission" to Amsterdam led by the IDF’s Home Front Command, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that up to 20 of its nationals were injured while seven others remain unreachable since the attacks.

ISRAELI SOCCER FANS TARGETED IN WAVE OF VIOLENCE IN AMSTERDAM

Pro-Palestinians demonstrate in Amsterdam

Anti-Israel agitators demonstrate at Amsterdam's Anton de Komplein square ahead of the UEFA Europa League football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on Nov. 7, 2024.  (JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof after the attacks, Netanyahu said he takes the "premeditated attacks" seriously. He urged Schoof to bolster security for Israelis in the country. Meanwhile, Israel is doing its own part to take care of its own in the Netherlands.

Planes have been sent to the Netherlands to bring back Israelis, including those who were injured, according to the Times of Israel. They have also added more phone lines at the embassy and in the Foreign Ministry’s situation room.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Thursday’s attacks the most alarming thing to happen to Jews since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel.

"We woke up this morning to shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog wrote on X.

"This is a serious incident, a warning sign for any country that wishes to uphold the values of freedom." 

TWO JEWISH STUDENTS AT DEPAUL UNIVERSITY TARGETED ON CAMPUS BY MASKED ATTACKERS

Pro-Israel Maccabi fans in Amsterdam

Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv stage a pro-Israel demonstration at the Dam Square, lighting up flares and chanting slogans ahead of the UEFA Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 07, 2024.  (Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Dutch prime minister on Friday called the "antisemitic" attacks on Israeli soccer fans "unacceptable" and said the "perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted."

Videos on social media showed multiple fights happening in the streets outside the stadium where Maccabi Tel Aviv FC was playing Ajax. Days earlier, Spanish media reported that anti-Israel agitators would protest outside the stadium to target Israel’s soccer club and its fans.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS HANDED LEGAL SETBACK IN EFFORT TO EXPAND DNC RALLY

Israel soccer fans in Amsterdam

Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv hold flags at Dam square ahead of the Europa League football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, in Amsterdam on November 7, 2024.  (JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The IDF has barred soldiers from flying to Amsterdam, but "exceptional requests will be examined individually," the military stated.