Knife attack at Berlin school seriously injures 2 young girls

One of the German students sustained life-threatening injuries

Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a Wednesday knife attack at a school in the south of Germany's capital.

Police officers stand outside the "Protestant School Neukoelln" in Berlin, Germany, on May 3, 2023. Berlin police said two young children were seriously wounded in a knife attack at a school in the south of the capital. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Police said the children were girls, ages 7 and 8. One of them had life-threatening injuries, according to a Berlin police statement.

A 39-year-old suspect was detained, police said, adding that the circumstances of the attack were still unclear.