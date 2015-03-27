Kitten Survives Journey From Ireland to England Trapped in a Dumpster

REDDISH, England -- A two-week-old kitten survived a five-day, 166-mile trip from Ireland to northern England trapped in a dumpster full of cardboard.

The tiny tabby tomcat was found among 200 tons of old cardboard at a recycling firm in Reddish, near Manchester, after being buried in a 40-foot sealed container that was shipped across the Irish Sea from Dublin.

Recycling worker John Creek, who found the animal, christened it Finley because of its Irish connections.

He told the Manchester Evening News, "I was using a forklift when I saw something moving. When I looked inside, there were two kittens -- one was dead, but the other one was this ball of ginger fur. It was barely alive."

He added, "It's absolutely amazing it survived the journey from Dublin to Stockport."

Finley is now being nursed back to health by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

