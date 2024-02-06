Kirby apologizes for Biden admin lying about warning the Iraqi government ahead of strikes

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby apologized Tuesday for falsely claiming last week that Iraqi officials were notified before a series of coordinated airstrikes.

Kirby initially claimed Friday that the bombing of targets related to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) inside Iraqi borders was communicated to national leaders beforehand.

He was forced to retract this claim after State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel confirmed this was not accurate and that Iraqi leaders were not informed until after the strikes.

BIDEN DEFENDS ORDER TO ATTACK IRAQ, SYRIA, USING WAR POWERS RESOLUTION AND AUTHORIZATIONS FROM 2001 AND 2002

"Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification," Patel told the press on Monday. "We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred."

Kirby released a statement about the confusion the same day, saying he was going off "information that I had been provided at the time."

US 'NOT LOOKING FOR A WAR WITH IRAN,' WHITE HOUSE SAYS, STRIKES DESIGNED TO 'PUT AN END' TO ATTACKS ON TROOPS

In a Tuesday press conference, Kirby opened by speaking at length about the false claim.

"I'm sure many of you saw the statement that I issued yesterday correcting what I had said Friday night about pre-notification to Iraqi officials on Friday night before the strikes that we took on facilities related to the Iran-backed militia groups," Kirby told the press. "And I deeply apologize for the error, and I regret any confusion that it caused. It was based on information we had or that it was provided to me in those early hours after the strikes. Turns out that information was incorrect. And I certainly regret the error."

US FORCES ATTACKED AT LEAST 160 TIMES IN THE MIDDLE EAST SINCE MID-OCTOBER AFTER SUNDAY'S DRONE STRIKE

"And I hope that you'll understand there was no ill intent behind it, no deliberate intent to deceive, to be wrong. I take those responsibilities very, very seriously. And I deeply regret the mistake that I made."

The strikes come in response to the deaths of three U.S. service members last Sunday on a U.S. base in Jordan.

The White House stressed Friday evening that the United States is "not looking for a war with Iran," saying the retaliatory strikes carried out in Syria and Iraq were designed to "de-escalate" tensions and "put an end" to attacks on U.S. troops in the region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A drone attack late Sunday evening that struck a military base in eastern Syria, where U.S. troops are stationed, left at least six allied Kurdish soldiers dead, officials said.

Militia fighters have been carrying out assaults on U.S. forces and civilian targets in the region since the breakout of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.