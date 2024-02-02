US begins Middle East airstrikes in response to deaths of three soldiers

The U.S. has begun retaliatory strikes on Middle East targets from multiple platforms, a U.S Defense official has told Fox News.

The strikes are in response to the deaths of three U.S. service members last Sunday on a U.S. base in Jordan.

The initial strikes by manned and unmannded aircraft were hitting command and control headquarters.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that forces conducted airstrikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.

CENTCOM said that the attack came at 4 p.m. EST on Feb. 2.

The agency said that forces conducted the strikes with numerous aircraft, including two B-1-B bombers. The airstrike also used more than 125 precision munitions.

The 85 targets included command and control operations, intelligence centers, militia group's rockets, missiles, unmanned vehicle storages and supply chain facilities, CENTCOM said.

The strikes come after drone strikes killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend.

The fallen troops were Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46; Spc. Kennedy Landon Sanders, 24; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, all of whom were from Georgia.

President Joe Biden previously said that he holds Iran responsible for the attack because they supplied the weapons to the people who perpetrated the attack, but he also noted that he does not wish to escalate tensions with the Islamic Republic .

"I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East," he told reporters on Tuesday, Jan. 30. "That’s not what I’m looking for."

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters to expect a "tiered approach" and not a single strike.

"It's very possible that what you'll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but potentially multiple actions over a period of time," he said.

Early Thursday morning, U.S. Central Command forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden.

There were no injuries and later Thursday morning, U.S. forces conducted strikes and destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) in the Red Sea.

