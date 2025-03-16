Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis seen for first time since being admitted to hospital: photo

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14

Andrea Margolis
Vatican says Pope Francis is 'out of danger of death' Video

Vatican says Pope Francis is 'out of danger of death'

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul provides an update on the health of Pope Francis as his condition continues to improve. 

The Vatican released a photo of Pope Francis observing Mass on Sunday, highlighting how his health has gradually improved over recent days.

The photograph is the first picture of Pope Francis that has been released since he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14. He was diagnosed with a complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection that worsened before improving earlier last week.

On Monday, the Vatican said that he was "out of danger from death" and that the "clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable."

Pope Francis recovers

Pope Francis celebrating mass on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in his chapel at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy. (Holy See Press Office)

POPE FRANCIS' MEDICAL CONDITION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT BILATERAL PNEUMONIA

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.