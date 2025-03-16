Pope Francis seen for first time since being admitted to hospital: photo

The Vatican released a photo of Pope Francis observing Mass on Sunday, highlighting how his health has gradually improved over recent days.

The photograph is the first picture of Pope Francis that has been released since he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14. He was diagnosed with a complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection that worsened before improving earlier last week.

On Monday, the Vatican said that he was "out of danger from death" and that the "clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable."

