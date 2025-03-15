Pope remains stable after month in hospital as he continues treatments and works from bedside

Pope Francis remains stable as he continues his recovery one month after he was hospitalized for a bout of bronchitis that turned into pneumonia.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have remained stable, confirming the progress highlighted in the last week," a medical bulletin from the Vatican’s Holy See Press Office said in an update on Saturday.

It was the first medical update in three days.

While working from the Gemelli hospital, the pope was able to sign off on a three-year reform project that aims to make the Church a more welcoming place.

He also spent the day praying and resting.

The Vatican added that the pope’s high-flow oxygen therapy continues, which is progressively reducing his need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and will help his lungs work more.

"The Holy Father still needs hospital medical therapy, motor and respiratory physiotherapy," the bulletin added, noting that these therapies show "gradual improvements."

Francis was first admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14, after a week-long fight against bronchitis gradually worsened, ultimately turning into double pneumonia.

This week, his health improved significantly, with the Vatican saying he was now "out of danger of death."

The 88-year-old spent time on Wednesday following spiritual exercises in the Vatican, receiving the Eucharist, praying and completing physical therapy.

This week marked the 12-year anniversary of the pope’s election to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

The pope’s condition has been complicated, because he had part of his lung removed as a child after a pulmonary infection.

A chest X-ray on Tuesday confirmed improvements observed by medical staff in previous days, but his situation remains "complex," meaning he will have to spend more time in the hospital.

An X-ray this week confirmed that his infection was clearing.

The Vatican said that the pope’s condition has improved to the point where updates will only be given when there is new information.

The next update will be in the middle of next week, the Vatican said.

The pope released an audio message earlier this month, thanking people for their well-wishes, which was played in St. Peter’s Square.

But for the last four Sundays, the blessing the pope gives from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square has been delivered in text form only.

The pontiff participated in Lenten spiritual exercises from the hospital this week and received get-well cards and a cake to celebrate his 12th anniversary as pope.

Meanwhile, as the pope continues his treatments, the nuns who work the Vatican's switchboard are fielding calls from those concerned about his health.

"They feel like children waiting to know about their father," Sister Anthony, who runs the operation in an office near St. Peter’s Basilica, told the Associated Press. "We tell them to pray for him."

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett and the Associated Press contributed to this report.