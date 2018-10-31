Kim Jong Un to visit Seoul 'soon,' South Korean president reveals

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un will "soon" visit Seoul, South Korea, President Moon-Jae in said Thursday.

Moon revealed the news during a speech on the economy given before parliament. He didn't elaborate on further details.

TRUMP DRAMATICALLY EXPANDS US ESPIONAGE SPENDING AMID THREATS FROM RUSSIA, CHINA AND NORTH KOREA

The two Korean leaders announced in September that Kim had accepted Moon's invitation to visit Seoul, but it was unclear when.

Kim said he promised Moon he would visit the capital "in a short time." Moon then said Kim agreed to visit Seoul within the year unless there are "exceptional circumstances."

If Kim does visit, he would be the first North Korean leader to visit the South Korean capital since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in a cease-fire.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, became the first member of the ruling Kim family to visit Seoul in February, when she attended the Winter Olympics in South Korea as a special envoy and conveyed Kim's desire for a summit with Moon.

NORTH KOREA PREPARING TO LET INTERNATIONAL INSPECTORS VISIT NUCLEAR SITE, REPORT SAYS

Moon on Thursday also said that a second summit between North Korea and the U.S. is "near at hand," adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit North Korea and that Kim is to travel to Russia soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.