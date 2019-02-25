Kim Jong Un impersonator deported from Vietnam ahead of 2nd Trump-Kim summit

There will be only one Kim Jong Un in Vietnam this week.

A man who impersonates the North Korean leader was deported from Vietnam on Monday, just days before Kim and President Trump are set to hold their second summit. Howard X was removed from his hotel Monday and taken to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, where he received a goodbye kiss from Trump impersonator Russell White.

“Getting a goodbye kiss from Trump (Russell White) at my deportation of Vietnam,” the Kim impersonator wrote in a Facebook post. “I was personally escorted from my hotel to the airport by the immigration department with 3 officials. When arriving at the airport I was then escorted through immigration and security check through the VIP section with soldiers and officials from the immigration.”

“I almost feel like a real president!” he added.

Howard X, a Hong Kong resident, told reporters that Vietnamese police approached him Friday and said his visa was “invalid,” but provided no further explanation, the BBC reported. The Kim doppelganger said he believed he was being deported because the real North Korean leader “has no sense of humor.”

"The real reason is I was born with a face looking like Kim Jong Un, that's the real crime," Howard X was quoted saying.

"Satire is a powerful weapon against any dictatorship. They are scared of a couple of guys that look like the real thing," he also told reporters on Monday.

The Kim and Trump impersonators arrived in Hanoi last week and staged a fake summit that prompted authorities to issue a warning. Police said the pair were only allowed to travel in the city if they had an approved itinerary and escort.

White will reportedly be able to remain in the country as long as he stops his Trump impersonation.

Howard X pulled a similar stunt during the first historic Trump-Kim summit in Singapore last June. At the time, he claimed that officials detained him at the Singapore Changi Airport for two hours before they released him and warned him to stay away from Sentosa Island, where Trump and Kim met.

The Kim impersonator also made an appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea dancing with North Korea's “army of beauties” before also being thrown out of the venue.

The real Trump and Kim are set to meet on Feb. 27-28. North Korea’s state media announced over the weekend Kim began his journey to Hanoi by train.