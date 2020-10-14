Kilimanjaro blaze may have started from fire to warm up food for tourists

A fire lit to warm food for tourists may have sparked a blaze on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, according to local reports.

Hundreds of firefighters, residents and students in the area have been involved in trying to put out the fire, which began on Sunday afternoon.

Pascal Shelutete, of the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), told Mwananchi, a local newspaper: "It seems the fire that was lit to prepare food for the tourists torched the dry vegetation in the area and spread quickly."

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE BLAZE ON MOUNT KILIMANJARO SEEN FROM MILES AWAY

The altitude of the fire, as well as the dry weather and strong winds, have made it difficult to contain. However, authorities said the winds have now settled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The fire is now under control and we are ensuring that climbing activities are not affected," Shelutete said.

Read more at Sky News.