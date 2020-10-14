Expand / Collapse search
Kilimanjaro blaze may have started from fire to warm up food for tourists

Hundreds of firefighters, residents and students have been trying to put out the fire

A fire lit to warm food for tourists may have sparked a blaze on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, according to local reports.

Hundreds of firefighters, residents and students in the area have been involved in trying to put out the fire, which began on Sunday afternoon.

Bright shine the hawks of a fire on the Kilimanjaro, on Oct. 11, 2020. (Photo by Thomas Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Pascal Shelutete, of the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), told Mwananchi, a local newspaper: "It seems the fire that was lit to prepare food for the tourists torched the dry vegetation in the area and spread quickly."

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE BLAZE ON MOUNT KILIMANJARO SEEN FROM MILES AWAY

The altitude of the fire, as well as the dry weather and strong winds, have made it difficult to contain. However, authorities said the winds have now settled.

In this image made from video, fires burn on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Africa's tallest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro. (AP Photo)

"The fire is now under control and we are ensuring that climbing activities are not affected," Shelutete said.

Read more at Sky News.