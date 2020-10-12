Firefighters battle blaze on Mount Kilimanjaro seen from miles away

Firefighters in Tanzania were working to contain a fire that broke out Sunday on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, officials said Monday.

Tanzania’s National Parks Authority (TANAPA) shared an image of the blaze on Twitter.

BRAZIL'S AMAZON RAIN FOREST, PRECIOUS WETLANDS BURN AT HISTORIC LEVELS

“The fire is still going on and firefighters from TANAPA, other government institutions and locals are continuing with the efforts to contain it,” Pascal Shelutete, an official with TANAPA, told Reuters.

The fire started at a resting area for tourists called Whona, Shelutete said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The flames were spotted as far as 19 miles away in Moshi town, known as a gateway to Kilimanjaro National Park, Sky News reported, citing local media.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kilimanjaro is a popular tourist attraction. An estimated 50,000 tourists climb the nearly 20,000-foot high (6,000 meters) mountain every year.